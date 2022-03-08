Audio Launch of Thalapathy Vijay's Beast On This Date in Chennai. Are You Ready?

The audio launch of Vijay’s long-awaited film Beast will take place on March 20 in Chennai. As per reports, the audio launch of the film will be a grand live event, and the fans will also be a part of it. The tokens have been distributed to Vijay Makkal Iyakkam (VMI) members across the state. For the unversed, VMI is the actor’s fan club.

Needless to say, the audio launch event of Vijay’s film is eagerly awaited, especially among his fans. Audio launches of movies like Master, Puli, and Bigil are still remembered by fans.

Meanwhile, Arabic Kuthu – Halamithi Habibo track, launched on Valentine’s Day, continues to make waves on the internet. In just 20 days of its launch, the song has crossed 125 million views on YouTube.

The comedy action-thriller, written and directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, stars Pooja Hegde in the female lead. Beast, Vijay’s 65th film, is slated to hit screens on April 14, coinciding with Tamil New Year.

Hotshot composer Anirudh is the music director of this film, which has been shot by Manoj Paramhansa.

Vijay is essaying the role of an international level intelligence agent in the film. The actor will rescue people trapped in a mall.

Beast, backed by Sun Pictures, will be Vijay’s first pan-India film. It will be released in a total of 5 languages, including Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Hindi, and Kannada.

Besides Vijay and Pooja Hegde, the film boasts of an ensemble cast comprising Selvaraghavn, Yogi Babu, Shine Tom Chacko, Aparna Das, John Vijay, VTV Ganesh, Redin Kingsley, and Lilliput Faruqui.

