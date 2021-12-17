Audio, Trailer of Sathyaraj's Theerpugal Virkapadum's Launched, Film Out on Dec 24

The makers of the Sathyaraj-starrer Tamil film, Theerpugal Virkapadum, held its audio and trailer launch on Thursday in Chennai. Celebrities from the Tamil entertainment industry and retired judge justice BS Chandru graced the grand event. During the event, Sathyaraj said that it was a day of immense pride for him. The film is helmed by director Dheeran. It stars Sathyaraj and Smruthi Venkat in leading roles. It is all set to hit the cinema screens on December 24.

In his speech at the event, Sathyaraj said, “I am here in the presence of real-life heroes like Justice Chandru sir, and he has appreciated the title itself. When Dheera narrated the script, I was engrossed, but at the same time, I was a little worried, if the movie would get stuck in the censor room."

He recalled the incident from 1987 when his movie Vedham Pudhidhu was banned by Censor Board.

“At that time, Chief Minister MGR asked Bharathiraja to screen the movie. After the screening was over, he assured us that the film would get released and asked us to fix the release date," he added.

Sathyaraj said that he had the same issue during the release of his film Periyaar in 2007 but the film got released.

“I got to know that Justice Chandru was the man behind the film’s release," he added.

Sathyaraj, in his speech, said that he was worried about his upcoming film Theerpugal Virkapadum. However, it has been cleared by the censor board, without any trouble.

He added that he is happy to see that social issues-oriented films are getting huge support from people and hoped that his film Theerpugal Virkapadum “will be appreciated for its good content".

In Theerpugal Virkapadum, Sathyarajis essay the character of a vigilante who takes on a few baddies after his dear ones are attacked brutally by them.

