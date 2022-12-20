Avatar Technicians Roped In For Sivakarthikeyan's Next Ayalaan

Sivakarthikeyan is one of the most bankable actors in Tamil Cinema and has joined hands with director Ravikumar for a science fiction film Ayalaan. The film has been in the production stage for over three years now and the latest report suggests that the technicians of Avatar have been on board for the film. The makers have also roped in several Hollywood technicians, who have worked in Avatar’s technical team for VFX and graphics.

The preliminary post-production stage is said to be completed for Ayalaan and the film is expected to hit the theatres in the mid of 2023. The film is believed to be involved heavy VFX and post-production has been underway for nearly a year now,

Ayalaan is touted to be a science fiction drama. It is helmed by Ravikumar and also features Rakul Preet Singh as the leading lady along with Sivakarthikeyan. The film will also have a comical alien character playing a key role, while Isha Koppikar, Yogi Babu, Karunakaran, Banu Priya, and Bala Saravanan among others will also be seen in crucial roles. The background score has been done by music maestro AR Rahman. The makers had earlier released the first single track Vera Level Sago in 2021.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sivakarthikeyan is currently busy with Madonne Ashwin’s directorial mass entertainer Maaveeran. The bilingual drama also has director S Shankar’s daughter Aditi Shankar as the lead.

The film will be her second Kollywood project after Viruman. The film is said to be an out-and-out action entertainer. The makers have also planned to release the film in theatres in the summer of 2023. However, there is no official confirmation made by the makers for the same.

