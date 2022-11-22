Avatar The Way Of Water Advance Booking Opens in India, First Day First Show at Midnight

Advance booking for Avatar: The Way Of Water aka Avatar 2 has begun in India. The 20th Century Studios film is slated to release on December 16 in India, with the film releasing in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. James Cameron is bringing back his fictional underwater world after 13 long years and fans have been eagerly looking forward to it.

On Tuesday, it was announced that fans can begin booking tickets for Avatar: The Way Of Water. If that wasn’t exciting news enough, the film will be hosting special midnight shows in selected theatres in the country.

The advance bookings announcement came along with the release of a new trailer. The new trailer gives fans an insight into how has been for the residents of the magical world of Navi 13 years later. The trailer opens with Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña) teaching their children to ride and tame their individual dragons. With the picturesque cinematography, Navi has never looked this better before. As they undergo combat training, tragedy strikes and a war with the humans begins.

Advertisement

Directed by James Cameron and produced by Cameron and Jon Landau, the Lightstorm Entertainment Production stars Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang and Kate Winslet. Screenplay by James Cameron & Rick Jaffa & Amanda Silver. Story by James Cameron & Rick Jaffa & Amanda Silver & Josh Friedman & Shane Salerno. David Valdes and Richard Baneham serve as the film’s executive producers.

According to the 20th Century Studios, the synopsis for the movie is: “Set more than a decade after the events of the first film, Avatar: The Way of Water begins to tell the story of the Sully family (Jake, Neytiri, and their kids), the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive, and the tragedies they endure. Directed by James Cameron and produced by Cameron and Jon Landau, the film also stars Zoe Saldana, Sam Worthington, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Cliff Curtis, Joel David Moore, CCH Pounder, Edie Falco, Jemaine Clement, and Kate Winslet."

Read all the Latest Movies News here