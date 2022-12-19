Avatar The Way of Water Box Office Day 3: James Cameron Film Earns Rs 160 Cr in India on 1st Weekend

James Cameron released Avatar: The Way of Water on December 16 after making the world wait for 13 years. The film was already expected to smash box office records as it was the sequel of one of the highest-grossing films ever made. Living up to its expectations, the movie has done fabulous business in India in just 3 days since its release. The film has managed to collect Rs 160 crore at the Indian box office in its first opening weekend.

Avatar: The Way Of Water had a stupendous opening of around Rs 41 crore in India. It scored another big total on its second day. If we talk about its business worldwide, the Avatar sequel has collected more than Rs 3600 crore in three days.

Advertisement

The film has been released on more than 12,000 screens in the US and Canada and 40,000 screens internationally. The movie takes us back to the moon in the Alpha Centauri galaxy named Pandora where the conflict between invading humans and the indigenous Navi tribe continues.

Avatar: The Way of Water stars Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Sigourney Weaver, Kate Winslet and Stephen Lang in key roles among others. News18 Sowsha’s review of Avatar 2 reads, “Avatar: The Way of Water comes with massive expectations, considering James Cameron made fans wait for 13 years before he returned to Pandora. The director, who has delivered some of the most memorable cinematic experiences, lives up to visual expectations. Avatar: The Way of Water is far richer and bigger than its 2009 precedent. Cameron plays it smart with both halves, banking on nostalgia in the first half while serenading us with the new world in the second."

Read all the Latest Movies News here