Avatar: The Way of Water Earns Rs 10 Crore Three Days Before Release

Thirteen years ago, James Cameron, who is known to have made diverse films like Aliens, Terminator and Titanic, created an engaging cinematic world with Avatar that took the globe by storm. Groundbreaking in the terms of storytelling, visual effects, motion capture technology and music, Avatar completely blew away our minds with the beautiful depiction of the alien world of Pandora and the compelling story. A sequel was expected soon after the movie’s release but the wait has been very long. Thirteen years after the original release, Avatar: The Way of Water is finally ready to hit screens on December 16.

Even bigger than the original in terms of production cost, the sequel has been made on a budget of Rs 1900 crores. Considering the fan anticipation for the film and the global appeal of James Cameron, we can be fairly sure that production costs will be recovered and the interesting part is some of it has already been recovered. According to media reports, Avatar: The Way of Water has already earned Rs 10 crores, three days before its release.

Bookings for the film had already started 15 days before the release date and according to reports, a record two lakh tickets have been sold. The total revenue from the sale of pre-release tickets has come close to Rs 10 crores.

Avatar: The Way of Water will be released in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. It retains much of the original cast members while there are additions as well. The ensemble cast comprises Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Cliff Curtis, Joel David Moore, CCH Pounder, Edie Falco, Jemaine Clement and Kate Winslet.

