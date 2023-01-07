Avatar: The Way of Water Grosses Rs 358.20 crore At Indian Box Office

Avatar: The Way of Water, directed by James Cameron, is having a successful run at the theatres worldwide. International critics claim that the movie has grossed more than Rs 3,500 crore worldwide and is still going strong. It is currently one of the most successful ventures in cinema’s history and is positioned as the tenth highest grossing film of all time. Even 20 days later, Avatar 2 is still ruling the box office, especially in India.

The film got off to a strong start at the Indian box office on December 16, earning Rs 40.50 crore. Avatar 2 is currently ranked as the second-highest grosser at the box office in India. First position is held by the 2019-film Avengers: Endgame, which made Rs 53.10 crore on its first day. According to film trade reports, Avatar: The Way of Water’s total collection in India has now surpassed Rs 358.20 crore.

This suggests that the film has surpassed Top Gun: Maverick to become the major global release of 2022. Avatar 2 has eclipsed Spider-Man: No Way Home to become the highest-grossing film of the post-pandemic era.

Avatar: The Way of Water made approximately Rs 4 crore in India on January 3. Considering that the movie is still minting money after 20 days, it is a remarkable achievement. The film might surpass Dangal, starring Aamir Khan, which had a lifetime total box office collection of Rs 387.38 crore. Avatar 2 might outperform Avengers Endgame’s projected domestic revenue of Rs 367 crore too, and might receive the highest Hollywood rating ever in India.

The film hit the silver screen more than ten years after its first installment, Avatar. The science fiction project follows the lives of Jake, Neytiri and their children, who make up the Sully family. The sequel is based on how Sullys respond to Quaritch and his tribe, attacking them, as the story of this Steven Lang novel unfolds. The focus of the sequel is mainly on preserving families and focusing on interpersonal relations.

