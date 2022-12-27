Avatar: The Way Of Water Mints Rs 7000 Crore Worldwide Within Two Weeks

Since its much-awaited debut in theatres, Avatar: The Way of Water has taken the box office by storm across the globe. The science-fiction film is currently on track to gross $1 billion worldwide. The film has grossed approximately Rs 300 crore in India and Rs 7000 crore worldwide within two weeks of its release. It is expected to cross a collection of Rs 500 crore in India in the coming days.

However, it remains to be seen whether Avatar 2 will surpass the $2 billion mark, as predicted by director James Cameron. In an interview, ahead of Avatar 2’s release, James stated that the film will have to rake in $2 billion at the ticket booth to make a profit.

Avatar: The Way of Water premiered on screens around the world on December 16. And it received a majorly positive response from audiences and film critics alike. The American film appears to have had a busy second Sunday based on trade reports. On Saturday, December 24, it collected Rs 21 crore in India. However, it saw an uptick on Sunday. On December 25, Avatar: The Way of Water minted between Rs 24 - 26 crore at the box office.

As per trade analyst Ramesh Bala, Avatar 2 has crossed $600 Million worldwide and $250 Million at the North American box office. So, the total collection of the film currently stands at $850 million, which roughly translates to Rs 7000 crore. “#AvatarTheWayOfWater crosses $600 Million Internationally and $250 Million at the North America Box office.. $850 Million Total…" tweeted Ramesh Bala

International trade analysts predict that Avatar: The Way of Water will soon surpass Doctor Strange’s collection as it nears the $900 million mark. James Cameron’s Avatar was released back in 2009. After a break of 13 years, its sequel, Avatar: The Way of Water, was released in various languages worldwide. It focuses on the life of the Sully family – Jake, Neytiri, and their children. The film’s star cast boasts of Sam Worthington, Sigourney Weaver, Zoe Saldana and Kate Winslet, to name a few.

