Avatar The Way Of Water: Na'vis Prep To Save Pandora From Humans In New Clip James from Cameron's Film

James Cameron is set to take us all on an adventurous journey to the magical land of Pandora once again with Avatar The Way of Water. Ahead of the film’s release, the makers have now dropped a super intriguing clip from the film and it is all things exciting. The clip shows Na’vis prepping to give a tough fight to humans who have started to invade their home - Pandora.

In a new clip from the movie posted on social media, we see larger than life jets and space ships entering the lands of Pandora which worries its residents Na’vis. We also see them all prepping to give the humans a tough fight as they are hellbent on fighting for their ‘home’, family, and fortress.

Advertisement

Check out the clip here:

Soon after the clip was shared, scores of her fans chimed into the comments section to express their excitement for the film. While one fan wrote, “Can’t wait," another added, “So exciting!!!"

With Avatar: The Way of Water, the cinematic experience reaches new heights as Cameron transports audiences back to the magnificent world of Pandora in a spectacular and stirring action-packed adventure. Set more than a decade after the events of the first film, “Avatar: The Way of Water" trailer begins to tell the story of the Sully family (Jake, Neytiri, and their kids), the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive, and the tragedies they endure.

Advertisement

Directed by James Cameron and produced by Cameron and Jon Landau, the Lightstorm Entertainment Production stars Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang and Kate Winslet. Screenplay by James Cameron & Rick Jaffa & Amanda Silver. Story by James Cameron & Rick Jaffa & Amanda Silver & Josh Friedman & Shane Salerno. David Valdes and Richard Baneham serve as the film’s executive producers.

Movie’s first trailer released earlier in July on IMAX’s official YouTube channel has also allowed the audience a peek into the world of Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri (Zoe Saldana). They are prepared to fight to keep Pandora safe from the outside forces. But it was only a peek at what was to come.

Advertisement

The movie has received high praise from social media users for its incredible visual effects.

According to the 20th Century Studios, the synopsis for the movie is: “Set more than a decade after the events of the first film, Avatar: The Way of Water begins to tell the story of the Sully family (Jake, Neytiri, and their kids), the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive, and the tragedies they endure. Directed by James Cameron and produced by Cameron and Jon Landau, the film also stars Zoe Saldana, Sam Worthington, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Cliff Curtis, Joel David Moore, CCH Pounder, Edie Falco, Jemaine Clement and Kate Winslet."

Advertisement

The highly anticipated Sci-Fi movie will hit the theatres on December 16. This comes a week before the highly anticipated Marvel Studios movie Black Panther: Wakanda Forever hits theatres.

Read all the Latest Movies News here