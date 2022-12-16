Home » News » Movies » Avatar: The Way Of Water Surpasses KGF Chapter 2's Advance Ticket Sale

Avatar: The Way Of Water Surpasses KGF Chapter 2's Advance Ticket Sale

Avatar: The Way Of Water is expected to register a strong opening in India at the box office.

Last Updated: December 16, 2022, 12:19 IST

Hyderabad, India

With an approximate sale of 5,49,774 tickets sold, early estimates predict a high double-digit opening for the film.
One of the most awaited films, Avatar: The Way Of Water, has finally hit the theatres. This James Cameron directorial is expected to register a strong opening in India at the box office. The booking of tickets, which opened a month ago, is showing a highly positive trend. As per reports by film trade analyst Taran Adarsh, according to the booking status at multiple chains including PVR, INOX and Cinepolis, the film has sold around 5.5 lakh tickets.

Going by the current trend predictions, it has been pegged between Rs 30-40 crore on the film's opening day.

When comparing the advance sales of Avatar: The Way of Water to previous box office money spinners, it comes as no surprise that the film has surpassed the previous release KGF: Chapter 2, which saw sales of 4.11 lakh tickets in advance. By this, Avatar: The Way of Water could see its opening weekend collections crossing the Rs 100 crore mark with ease.

With the positive reviews from critics in the domestic market, coupled with highly favourable feedback from international markets, it is said that the business of Avatar: The Way of Water will eventually emerge as the highest-grossing film post-pandemic.

Taran also shared the final screen count of the film a while back. According to him, in India, the count goes up to more than 3,800 screens with more than 17 thousand shows daily in all languages.

Avatar: The Way Of Water has actors Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldana reprising their roles of Jake Sully and Neytiri, respectively. In this sequel, both are parents of five children, but their happy lives take a turn by sky people who are after Jake. The family then has to take refuge in the Metkayina clan.

The film has been touted as the fourth most expensive film of all time and is expected to become the highest-grossing film breaking the record set by the first instalment, Avatar. The film is the revival of the cult franchise. It is said that it would be followed by Avatar 3, which is scheduled for December 18, 2026 and Avatar 4, which is said to be released on December 22, 2028.

first published: December 16, 2022, 12:19 IST
last updated: December 16, 2022, 12:19 IST
