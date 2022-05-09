Avatar The Way of Water Teaser Trailer: James Cameron Introduces Jake-Neytiri’s Kids, Promises A Visually Grand Experience

The teaser trailer of James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way of Water, which is the sequel of the blockbuster Avatar, is now out. The teaser was attached to Doctor Strange in The Multiverse of Madness, and now it has been released online. Like expected, it promised visual grandeur.

Set more than a decade after the events of the first film, “Avatar: The Way of Water" begins to tell the story of the Sully family and the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive, and the tragedies they endure. We will have Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldana reprising their roles as Jake Sully and Neytiri. The focus will be on the family, as Sully can be heard saying, “wherever we go, this family is our fortress." See the trailer here:

Reportedly, at the time of the trailer launch, director James Cameron had said, “With the first Avatar, we set out to push the limits of the big screen. With the new Avatar films, we’re pushing those limits even farther, with 3D, with high dynamic range, with high frame rate, higher resolution, and a much greater reality in our visual effects." Now, we will have to wait and see whether Avatar: The Way Of Water will be able to overtake the first film of the franchise, which happens to be the highest grossing film of all times!

Directed by James Cameron and produced by Cameron and Jon Landau, the film stars Zoe Saldana, Sam Worthington, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Cliff Curtis, Joel David Moore, CCH Pounder, Edie Falco, Jemaine Clement, and Kate Winslet.

20th Century Studios India will release ‘Avatar : The Way of Water’ in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam on December 16, 2022. Only in Cinemas.

