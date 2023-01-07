Home » News » Movies » Avengers Star Chris Evans Confirms Relationship With Alba Baptista in Cute Instagram Video

Avengers Star Chris Evans Confirms Relationship With Alba Baptista in Cute Instagram Video

Hollywood star Chris Evans has been reportedly secretly dating Alba Baptista, 25, for more than a year.

Advertisement

By: Entertainment Bureau

Edited By: Shrishti Negi

News18.com

Last Updated: January 07, 2023, 10:50 IST

Los Angeles

Chris Evans and Alba Baptista confirm romance after months of speculations.
Chris Evans and Alba Baptista confirm romance after months of speculations.

After several months of speculations, Hollywood superstar Chris Evans has confirmed his romance with actress Alba Baptista. The Avengers Endgame star took to his Instagram story on Friday to post a video compilation of eight different times he and Alba scared each other over the past year.

“A look back at 2022 ❤️❤️❤️," Chris, 41, wrote in the video which featured shots of him and Alba from hotel rooms and their homes as they repeatedly played pranks on each other. Chris and Alba, who appeared in the 2022 film “Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris," have been dating each other for over a year now, according to People.

Advertisement

Chris Evans and Alba Baptista were also spotted in hand-in-hand as they took a stroll on the streets of New York City in November last year. The news of their alleged relationship broke just two days after Chris was named PEOPLE’s “Sexiest Man Alive" 2022 and after his interview with the publication discussing his desire to start a family.

RELATED NEWS

The ‘Captain America’ star said in the cover story that he was “very content" with his life right now, focusing on work-life balance and spending as much time as possible with his loved ones. “That’s absolutely something I want: wife, kids, building a family," revealed Chris. “I love the idea of tradition and ceremony. I had a lot of that in my life, so the idea of creating that — I can’t think of anything better," he said.

Read all the Latest Movies News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Entertainment BureauEntertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- b...Read More

first published: January 07, 2023, 10:50 IST
last updated: January 07, 2023, 10:50 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Bhumi Pednekar Gives Glam Goals In Chic Satin Co-ord Set From Mexico, Check Out The Diva's Sexy Pictures

+10PHOTOS

Katrina Kaif Shares Sweet Picture With Sister Isabelle Kaif, Check Out Stunning Photos Of The Gorgeous Sister Duo