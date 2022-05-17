Avengers Star Jeremy Renner Lands In India, Plays Gully Cricket With Kids In Rajasthan; See Pic

Pull out your bows and arrows for Avengers’ Hawkeye aka Jeremy Renner has landed in India. The actor took to his Instagram and revealed that he is in the country. While the purpose behind his travel is still unknown, the actor is seemingly having a ball. Taking to Instagram, Jeremy revealed he made his way to Alwar, in Rajasthan, and played some gully cricket with young boys in the town.

And the game had quite an audience! In the picture, Jeremy was seen with the bat in his hand, facing a ball. The actor was surrounded by young kids, watching the game from the roof of little houses. Jeremy was seen wearing a military green shirt with a pair of pants while he played the game.

Sharing the picture, Jeremy wrote, “What a blessing of life to discover , learn and be inspired by people and places across this planet!"

Fans were thrilled to learn that Jeremy was in India. “Welcome to India Jeremy," a fan commented under the picture. “Hawkeye with cricket bat," another fan noted. “Hawkeye playing cricket in Alwar, what a treat to watch! Welcome to Rajasthan Hawkeye!" a third fan added. A number of fans also requested him to host a meet up for fans in the country.

It seems that Jeremy landed in New Delhi over the weekend. Sharing a video on Instagram, he revealed he was welcomed with an Avengers-themed dessert platter. The arrangement featured Captain America’s shield, Iron Man’s helmet, Hawkeye’s bow and arrow, and the green fist representing the Hulk. A cute stuffed toy was also placed beside the sweet arrangement.

Sharing the video, Jeremy said, “Another avenger added …. Name and super power please?"

Jeremy isn’t the first Avenger to have travelled to India. In the past, the country has played host to Chris Evans and Chris Hemsworth as well. Joe Russo of the Russo Brothers had also travelled to India to promote Avengers: Endgame.

