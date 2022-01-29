Avika Gor On Battling Body Image Issues As A Teen: 'I Hated Myself So Much'

Avika Gor became a household name in India at a very young age after she was cast in the role of Anandi in the immensely popular TV show Balika Badhu. Being exposed to the world of entertainment at such a young age meant she grew up being in the constant limelight. But contrary to what people may think, it was not a pleasant experience for the actress to grow up while being in the focus of the media and the masses. In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Avika has said that she did face body image issues in her teenage years and how she feels much better now with her physical and mental transformation.

Talking about her weight gain, she said, “I didn’t care since I despised myself so much. I didn’t give a damn about how I appeared. I was simply concentrating on my acting. I simply refused to look in the mirror. As a result, I used to have a pretty terrible feeling. I recall trying on costumes for a shoot the next day and being unconcerned. I didn’t even want or feel like I needed to look my best."

Stating that looking best was the last thing she concentrated on, Avika was relieved that her audience paid more attention to her craft than her looks. She said her audience convinced her that she was doing a great job with her performance and hence she did not need to concentrate on anything else.

She also talked about receiving constructive criticism from her loyal fans. She shared how many of her fans messaged her privately with polite suggestions on improving instead of resorting to trolling by posting rude comments on her posts.

Apart from appearing in Balika Badhu, Avika has appeared in Sasural Simar Ka as well. She won SIIMA Award for Best Female Debut (Telugu) for her role in Uyyala Jampala. Her other Telugu films include Ekkadiki Pothavu Chinnavada, Raju Gari Gadhi 3 and Net.

