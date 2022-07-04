AVM Back With Web Series Tamil Rockers Starring Arun Vijay

Tamil Cinema’s popular production company AVM is back with a bang. And that is Tamil Rockers, a web series, which will be released on SonyLiv.

The Arun Vijay-starrer web series started its shooting two years ago in Chennai. The final works are currently underway. Now AVM has released the teaser of the Tamil Rockers. The tweet said, “The most awaited teaser of our first web-series #Tamilrockerz, a @SonyLIV Tamil Original, starring @arunvijayno1 directed by @arivazhagan is now here for you Streaming soon on Sony LIV. @vanibhojanoffl @ishmenon @DopRajasekarB @EditorSabu @arunaguhan_."

The focus of this series is Tamil Rockers, a pirate website posing a threat to the Tamil film industry. How exactly does that website operate? How are new movies added to their website? What is its purpose? The answers to these questions will be found once the web series is out on SonyLiv.

The Tweet has already received more than 2,000 likes in just a day. Fans are highly excited about this and this can be seen in the comments sections. One of them said, “Wooow @avmproductions is Back. Good to see! Best wishes for the upcoming projects. @avmproductions please make a more good content film."

Some demanded it be released in multiple languages and said, “Hindi English version should also be released."

Arivazhagan, who made his cinematic debut with the romantic-horror movie Eeram, previously collaborated with Arun Vijay on the hugely successful thriller movie Kuttram 23 (2017). Additionally, the duo is working on the spy thriller movie Border.

