Avneet Kaur Aces The Mia Wallace Look For Halloween; Check Her Pics

The world celebrated Halloween on Monday with all the love and experiments and our television stars have also joined the queue. Some of these celebrities wore spooky costumes and make-up to Halloween parties, while others simply dressed up for fun. Let’s take a look at their costumes for Halloween this year.

One of our favourite telly town divas Avneet Kaur also broke the Internet.

The actress dressed up as Uma Thurman’s character Mia Wallace from the Quentin Tarantino film Pulp Fiction, which was released in 1994. Avneet is seen in a black co-ord set of a bralette and a pair of shorts layered with a white satin shirt. Her thigh-high boots looked stunning with the entire ensemble. She had some fake blood drops coming from her nose.

While posting the pictures, her caption said, “The streets are filled with regret. Mia Wallace (Pulp Fiction)."

Many other Telly stars, including Sidharth Nigam, Pavitra Punia, Kanika Mann and Shruti Seth, also posted their Halloween looks on their social media handles. Kanika Mann’s mirror work makeup on her face and contortionist poses are enough to scare you off this Halloween. While posting the pictures she wrote, “What are the plans for the night? Halloween 2022."

Siddharth Nigam was wearing a white worn-off shirt and had fake injuries and blood marks on his face. He posed for a terrifying photograph. Pavitra Punia shared a beautiful portrait photo of her face unzipping to reveal her terrifying look. Pavitra, who is dressed in a hoodie, has a solemn expression on her face as she wishes her fans and followers a Happy Halloween.

This year, Shruti Seth and her husband Danish Aslam are dressed as Maleficent and Devilish. The couple posed in their Halloween costumes and wished their fans a happy Halloween.

