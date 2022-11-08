Avneet Kaur Sets Internet on Fire in White Bralette And Distressed Denim Shorts

Social media sensation and entertainment artist Avneet Kaur has slowly been gaining traction in showbiz. Avneet who has starred in numerous television serials and dance reality shows from a young age has grown up to be a stunning diva. Avneet is an active user of social media. She can often be seen dropping snippets of her amazing pictures and dance clips that are a sheer treat to the eyes. Further, the actress’s fashion choices are worth being envious of.

On the occasion of Meta’s flagship annual event called Creators Day, Avneet has raised the temperatures with her on-fleek style quotient that has made her admirers stop in their tracks. “Creators Day Delhi 2022" read her caption.

Dressed in a white ribbed bralette and a pair of distressed light blue denim, Avneet rocked her uber-chic outfit with charm and grace. The actress turned heads with her oh-so-gorgeous poses, attracting special attention to her glittery ankle-length boots.

The 21-year-old sported a full face of makeup, adding a bright shade of glossy pink lipstick and enhancing her cheekbones with some blush and highlighter. Avneet rounded off her street-style fashion with loose curly locks and killer expressions.

The moment the pictures surfaced on the Internet, fans rushed to the comments to compliment her with oodles of praise. While one user called her simply “wow" another commented, “Fabulous." “You have raised the temperature," pointed out a third user.

Earlier, Avneet had also dropped a video containing clippings of her latest modest outfit that was a win-win for her fans. Check the video below:

Avneet has worked in television soap operas like Chandra Nandhini and Aladdin - Naam Toh Suna Hoga. She was also a part of the dance reality show Dance India Dance Li’l Masters and appeared in movies like Bollywood actress Rani Mukherjee’s Mardaani franchise.

On the work front, Avneet will next be seen in the Hindi-language romantic drama Tiku Weds Sheru. The film also stars Bollywood biggie Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Leysan Karimova, and Bondip Sarma to list a few. Tiku Weds Sheru will be released on the OTT platform Amazon Prime very soon.

