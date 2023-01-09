Avneet Kaur To Replace Tunisha Sharma In Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul? Her Mother Reacts

The news of Tunisha Sharma, who died by suicide on the sets of her show Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul, sent shock waves across the country. While her suicide case is under investigation, several media portals have reported that the makers of the show are now on a hunt for the show’s new lead. Reports also stated that Avneet Kaur might have been roped in to fill the shoes of the late actress on the Sab TV show. But, recently, Avneet Kaur’s mother, Sonia Nandra, shut down the rumours by refuting the reports.

Speaking with ETimes, Avneet’s mother said, “Avneet will not be playing the role of Mariam in the show Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul. These rumours are not true." Some reports also claimed that the channel will not bring in anyone in Tunisha’s place. Instead, they will introduce a new female lead character, which will be played by Avneet.

The actress’ mother also rubbished these reports and stated that Avneet will not play any role in Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul. Sonia set the record straight that her daughter is not a part of the show. On the other hand, there are also reports that Abhishek Nigam will be replacing Sheezan Khan in the show. However, neither the actor nor the makers have made an official announcement about the same as of yet.

The 20-year-old actress Tunisha Sharma died by suicide on December 24 in the make-up room of co-star Sheezan Khan. Although she was immediately rushed to the hospital, the actress was declared dead on arrival. The lead actors were said to be in a relationship and had parted ways just 15 days before her death by suicide. She was reportedly depressed for days before her death because of her breakup with Sheezan. Post Tunisha’s death, her mother filed a complaint against Sheezan for abetting the suicide. Following the allegations against the actor, the Mumbai police arrested him, and he is currently in judicial custody.

