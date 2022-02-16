Avoid These White Food Items if You are a Diabetes Patient

Diabetes patients always try to keep their blood sugar levels under control. They often adapt to a healthy lifestyle and eating habits to keep their sugar level in check. Diabetes patients should avoid eating food items containing sweets and carbohydrates in rich amounts. White coloured food items contain a good amount of carbohydrates and hence such items should be avoided by diabetics.

There are three main types of carbohydrates present in food – starch, sugar and fiber. Starches and sugars are the biggest problems for people with diabetes. The human body breaks down starch and sugar into glucose and absorbs them quickly. This increases the blood sugar level of the body.

Many white coloured food items are full of carbohydrates like starch and sugars which can increase the blood sugar level.

Following white food items should be avoided by diabetes patients—

>Pasta: Pasta is made with sauce, cream, cheese and butter. This gives you a lot of calories, fat and carbohydrates. It is made from all-purpose flour, which can increase the blood sugar level in the body. It also increases the risk of obesity. Diabetics should avoid eating pasta.

>Potato: Potato contains calories, carbohydrates, fat, protein and fiber. It has a high glycemic index and is not suitable for diabetic patients. Eating potatoes increases the amount of blood sugar level in the body and hence it should be avoided.

>Rice: A study has found that people who eat white rice have a much higher risk of developing type 2 diabetes. Therefore, if you have pre-diabetes, you should not eat rice. White rice has a high glycemic index, which can increase the body’s blood sugar level.

>White Bread: White bread is made from elements filled with refined starch. These things act like sugars and get digested very quickly. This can increase the blood sugar level of the body. White bread has a high glycemic index.

