Awe Fame Eesha Rebba's Latest Pics Make a Million Hearts Flutter

Eesha Rebba rose to fame following her terrific portrayal of a lesbian in Prasanth Verma’s directorial Awe. The actor went on to do several other projects like Pitta Kathalu, 3 roses etc. She is also a pro when it comes to fashion sense. Her latest Instagram post in a green outfit is proof of that.

Eesha dropped on Monday a series of photos in a green outfit. The actor rocked the dress like a true diva. The actor captioned the post, “I hide you in my eyes… - Rumi"

Eesha made millions of hearts flutter as she posed for six different snaps in this post. Fans were left mesmerised over her drool-worthy snaps. Actor Shivani Rajashekar commented, “Yoo-hoo..looking hawttt". Rest dropped a lot of fire and heart emojis in the comment section.

Eesha often sets goals in fashion and style. Have a look at this photo in a black saree. Eesha looks ravishingly gorgeous in these snaps. She chose to make a black heart emoji in the caption, letting her pictures do the rest of the talking.

Eesha’s never-ending love for fitness is the secret behind her ravishing beauty. This is shown by these bunch of stories she has highlighted on her profile.

https://www.instagram.com/stories/highlights/17897630845332203/?hl=en

The actor is doing Aerial yoga in this post. Actors Kunchacko Boban, Muskaan Khubchandani and Ishan praised Eesha’s love for fitness.

Eesha has garnered a lot of appreciation for her role as a lesbian in the film Awe. Her expressions and mannerism were highly appreciated in the film. One of the scenes where she introduces Krish (Nithya Menen) to her parents was highly applauded. The film was appreciated for its performances and storyline.

Eesha will be a part of the films Ottu and Rendagam. Both films are currently in post-production stage.

https://www.imdb.com/name/nm5896361/?ref_=nv_sr_srsg_0

