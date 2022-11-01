Awkward! ASTRO Member Rocky Confirms Dating Park Bo-yeon But Cheer Up Actress Denies

ASTRO member Rocky’s agency recently confirmed his dating rumours with his former co-star Park Bo-yeon. However, what was supposed to be one of the most significant pieces of news of his life has turned into a mere meme for social media users. It so happened that hours after Rocky’s agency confirmed the rumour, Park Bo-yeon’s management firm denied the claim.

On Monday, October 31, Rocky’s agency Fantagio sent out an official statement to Sports Seoul confirming that the musician is dating Park Bo-yeon. The agency clarified that the two are currently getting to know each other with positive feelings.

“Hello, this is Fantagio. This is an official statement regarding our agency artist Rocky. As revealed through news reports, Rocky and Cheer Up actress Park Bo-yeon are currently getting to know each other with positive feelings," read the statement. The statement further stated details of their first meeting which took place back in 2021 on the sets of Find Me If You Can. It also highlighted how the two naturally ended up drawing close to each other while enjoying writing together and participating in Rocky’s music production.

“The two first met through the [web drama] ‘Find Me If You Can,’ and they naturally became close as actress Park Bo-yeon, who enjoys writing, naturally participated in Rocky’s music production. After spending time as acquaintances, they recently developed positive feelings for each other," the statement added. But the twist arouse when Park Bo-yeon’s agency Management KOO refuted the dating rumour stating that the stars are only close friends.

“We checked [these rumors], and Rocky is just a close acquaintance who she worked with on ‘Find Me If You Can,’" said Management KOO just hours after Rocky’s agency issued their official statement. Here’s how the internet is reacting:

In terms of work, Park Bo-yeon is currently a part of the K-drama Cheer Up.

