Ayan Mukerji: ‘Actor for Brahmastra Part 2 Dev Was Very Developed by Around 2019’

Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra has been one of the most anticipated Hindi films for a long time. Just the prospect of having our own universe, and the fact that we will have our own superheroes who would have a connect with Indian mythology was enough to get the audiences on board and be eager about the film. While Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva did have its own share of shortcomings, there is no denying that the visual grandeur, along with the potential of ‘Astraverse’ has people supporting it. In fact, people have their own theories, and are eagerly waiting for part 2 and to know more about Dev. Now, in a recent interview, Ayan Mukerji has revealed that Dev has been in development since 2019, and that he had initially planned to reveal the actor’s face in Part 1 itself.

Talking to Hindustan Times, Ayan Mukerji said, “The conversation, the vision, and the actor for Part Two Dev were very developed by around 2019. There was a point at which in the middle of making Part One, we really found the time to start pursuing this whole Dev vision. The real Brahmastra story and conflict comes alive in Part Two. In terms of Dev, I will go out on a limb and say he is possibly the most exciting character that I will be taking on in my career so far. I am extremely thrilled about the potential of Dev and I hope things align for us in the next three years in a way where we can be able to give you guys in our minds for this."

He also added, “To be honest, for a long time, we were going to end the film with even the face reveal of Dev’s character. It was with a lot of thought and a desire to create some curiosity in the minds of the audiences that we ended the film where we did."

When asked whether he would have fought for a Part 2 had Part 1 tanked, Ayan revealed, “There are also certain market forces that dictate the destiny of a film. I’m not a tycoon yet. Would I have fought for the vision of Astraverse? Yes, I would have, because I am willing to sacrifice a lot to see this come to life. I really believe it is a very exciting, new road ahead. But I needed the success of Part One to truly energise me to fully be able to keep paying the price and sacrificing to take it on. I was waiting a little bit to see how Part One would go. It’s gone well, and I feel that energy."

Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva had collected over Rs. 400 crores worldwide. The film is still trending well in theatres.

