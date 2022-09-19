Ayan Mukerji, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor Reveal How SRK Reacted When They Approached Him for Brahmastra

It has been 10 days since Ayan Mukerji’s film Brahmastra Part One: Shiva was released and it is still performing well at the box office. The mythological action flick stars Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna among others. Brahmastra also has a cameo by Shah Rukh Khan, who plays a scientist and also wields that ‘Vanar Astra.’ Needless to say, SRK’s brief presence made fans go crazy and people still haven’t stopped talking about it.

In a recent interview, the director Ayan Mukerji and his actors Ranbir and Alia opened up about the film. They also talked about SRK’s reaction when they approached him for Brahmastra. Ranbir said that the three of them went to King Khan’s house to discuss the film. According to them, SRK replied without taking even a second that he is on board and will do whatever they want him to do.

Fans are now demanding a spinoff of SRK’s character Vanarastra.

Meanwhile, in another interview, Ranbir Kapoor was all praises for his actress-wife Alia Bhatt for working through her pregnancy. During an interview, the actor addressed the sexist reports around her and said that any criticism is jealousy. “One thing is clear and I’m not saying this because she’s my wife. Alia in the history of Indian cinema is probably one of the most important actors there’s ever been. The work she’s done on screen or the kind of way she carries herself, the value system that she has and what she stands by, I haven’t seen that strength in men or women and I think we should just respect that," Ranbir told NDTV.

Alia Bhatt also worked through her pregnancy for her debut Hollywood film, Heart of Stones.

He continued, “I think the way she has carried herself through the entire marketing of this film being pregnant, being in the condition that she is - I think you should only be inspired by that. Any kind of criticism is just jealousy and mischief makers and stupidity and we should not take that seriously."

