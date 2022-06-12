Ayan Mukerji Asserts That Brahmastra Is Not Superhero Film: ‘It’s Just a Fantasy Epic Story with Lot of Dramatic Scope’

Ayan Mukerji has kept all the audience excited and expecting with for years now with Brahmastra. The first part of the film, which was announced almost 7 years ago, will finally be hitting theatres (hopefully) on the 9th of September. Starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles, and Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni and Mouni Roy is key roles, the film gives an idea that Ranbir’s character Shiva might be a superhero. But the director, in a recent interview asserted that it is not a superhero film.

Talking to IANS, Ayan said, “I am not a superhero nerd. I love some of the superhero films like ‘Avengers’ and ‘Spiderman’… I am not the biggest superhero fan. I would like to say that I am more of a fantasy film fan. And I honestly think ‘Brahmastra’ is not a superhero film. It is not about a guy wearing a costume and necessarily saving people."

He further added, “It is just a fantasy epic story which has a lot of dramatic scope and in some way it is a fantasy version of me trying to write my modern version of something from myth. Like the scope that myth has but in a modern way."

Ayan, moreover, added, “I am probably more affected by things from Indian roots by our gods and goddesses, by stories of Indian history, perhaps more than superheroes. It’s a combination of influences that have affected me in this film."

This is one of Ayan Mukerji’s biggest films. To be released as a trilogy, Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva, would hit theatres on 9th September, 2022.

