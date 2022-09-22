Ayan Mukerji Believes ‘Older Audiences Are Having Trouble to Understand Brahmastra’, Know Why

Brahmastra: Part One- Shiva, directed by Ayan Mukerji, starring Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor in pivotal roles, is doing wonders at the box office. Despite attaining reviews that ranged from commends to criticism, the 480-crore film was able to gross 300 crores globally in around ten days. While some people lauded the movie for its VFX and the world that Ayan built, others disparaged it for the lack of depth given to Alia’s character Isha and her dialogues in the film.

However, people belonging to higher age groups are unable to comprehend the story. Speaking of which, in an interview with Pinkvilla, Ayan Mukerji acknowledged the same and said that it is because the “grammar and syntax" of the film are new.

He said, “One thing that I’ve heard is that as audiences are skewing older, some of them are even having a little bit of trouble perhaps understanding this sort of film, the genre of the film is very new." While talking about the grammar and syntax of the film being new, the director added that the people are taking time to appreciate it after repetitive viewings. Following this, the director confirmed by nodding on having a spin-off to Shah Rukh Khan’s character, Mohan Bhargav. He even said that they are considering it.

Meanwhile, Brahmastra, which is co-penned by Hussain Dalal and Ayan Mukerji also featured Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna and Shah Rukh Khan in crucial roles. The film made its theatrical release on September 9 of this year in five languages- Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada. The action-adventure fantasy film revolved around Ranbir Kapoor’s character Shiva, who sets out in search of love and self-discovery.

