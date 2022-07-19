Ayan Mukerji Defends 'Kesariya', Says 'Its Like Getting the Taste of Salt Amid Too Much Sweetness'

Ayan Mukerji’s directorial Brahmastra is the most anticipated film of the year. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer aspire to set a benchmark in the fantasy adventure genre. The film which is scheduled to release on September 9 had fans hooked with the release of its first song ‘Kesariya’. However, some netizens were disappointed with the romantic number for the usage of the word ‘love storiyan’ in the lyrics.

Now, the director of the film has come forward to give a statement that the word in question is contrary to getting a taste like elaichi in a biryani. Instead, it was more like getting a taste of salt amid too much sweetness.

The love anthem of the year was penned by Iktara famed Amitabh Bhattacharya. While the music has been composed by Pritam, the song has been sung by Arijit Singh. Picturized on Alia and Ranbir in Varanasi, the teaser of the song was released earlier on the occasion of Ranbir-Alia’s marriage.

In a video shared on Reddit, Ayan Mukerji responded to the issue by stating, “We put it with a lot of love, we found it very interesting. We did not find it like elaichi, we thought it was a twist like bahut shakkar me thoda namak jab aata hai, uska ek maza, ek swaad hai (its not like a cardamon in biryani, its like salt amid too much sugar, it has its own taste). Because the film is a modern film and the lyrics of the song are so traditional and simple, this would have been a fun twist. I still feel that in some time, people will actually start enjoying it even more."

Upon its release, the song became a meme-fest on social media platforms like Twitter and Instagram. Ayan Mukerji’s magnum opus is intended to serve as the first film in a planned trilogy as part of its own cinematic universe called Astraverse. Apart from Ranbir and Alia, the film would also feature stars like Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, Mouni Roy, and Divyendu Sharma in prominent roles.

