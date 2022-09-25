Ayan Explains How the Tonality of SRK's Scene in Brahmastra Was Different, Says 'It is a Bit of an Item Sequence'

Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra has been receiving a lot of love and gave a good performance at the box office. Among many other things, Shah Rukh Khan’s cameo in the Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor starrer was loved by the fans. The actor appeared as scientist Mohan Bharghav and was the ‘Vanarastra’ in Mukerji’s Astra Verse. The director also said that he is thinking about a spin-off of the character.

Recently, while discussing Brahmastra fan theories, he talked at length about SRK’s character and said, “If you actually look closely, you will see the tonality of that scene is a little bit Iron Man-like. We always thought Vanarastra will always exist in the world of science, which is why we have shown him to be a scientist."

He added, “The tonality of that scene because it is a bit of an item sequence at the beginning of part one, is different from the tonality of the rest of the film. Brahmastra has a romance between Shiva and Isha, it has some sincerity in its tonality. But Shah Rukh Khan is kind of a hero, cracking jokes. So, I knew that that tonality is different, even when we were shooting it, we were like this is very exciting. We were also having fun while shooting that part as it was very playful."

Ayan also added that if they get an opportunity, Vanarastra is a great world to go into.

Talking about Brahmastra, it is the first time that Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt shared the screen. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy in pivotal roles and Nagarjuna in a cameo appearance. Ayan also announced Brahmastra Part 2: Dev after the end of Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva. Reportedly, the Ayan Mukerji directorial has now broken its own record for most advance bookings for a day. Not just this, the film has also broken the overall advance booking record for any day outside a film’s opening weekend.

