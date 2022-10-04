Ayan Mukerji Hints at Expanding Brahmastra's Astraverse Universe Like MCU, Plans for Web Series

Brahmastra Part One: Shiva, the first instalment of Ayan Mukherji’s magnum opus, was released last month and quickly became a box office smash. The ambitious fantasy epic from Ayan Mukerji, however, has not only begun a new trilogy but also established the groundwork for a brand-new cinematic universe. Ayan, who refers to his new universe as the Astraverse, recently revealed information about the Astraverse’s future and Marvel’s influence on it.

During an interview with Hindustan Times, Ayan Mukerji reveals that Astraverse was not on his radar when he began work on Brahmastra in 2015. However, the trilogy evolved into a larger universe over time. He further revealed that two years ago when COVID-19 struck, he saw how Marvel works in phases and had a plan for Phase One of the Astraverse. It included some streaming content. He went on to say that a certain type of storytelling, told over nine episodes at a slightly slower pace, with deeper character development, brings joy to the viewers.

Advertisement

Ayan revealed that because everyone consumes content through streaming, he intends to divide some content for that platform and some for the big screen. The filmmaker revealed that Astraverse is a startup company and a large-scale mainstream experiment in his vision. The potential is enormous, but he is also learning how to do this every day. He also stated that he wants to get into gaming, and merchandising, and be a part of the Metaverse and virtual reality. However, he admits that there is still a lot of work to be done before he can say anything definitively.

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

Advertisement

In terms of following in the footsteps of Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige, Ayan revealed that Disney sent him to Los Angeles earlier this year to participate in an international studio summit, where he presented Brahmastra. According to the director, he met Kevin Feige there and it was fantastic.

Ayan went on to say that his vision and ambition is to follow in the footsteps of a filmmaking maverick mind like Kevin Feige. However, he added that he still has a long way to go. He also hopes that six years from now, people in India will have the Kevin Feige experience. More than personal achievement, he will be pleased that he was able to accomplish something similar in the country.

Advertisement

Brahmastra Part One: Shiva has been receiving rave reviews from fans and viewers. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in lead roles. The next instalment of Brahmastra Part Two-Dev is set to be released in 2025.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here