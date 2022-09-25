Ayan Mukerji Promises Better Dialogues in Brahmastra 2, Calls It a Challenge to Release It in 3 Years

One of the biggest complaints that the audience had about Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva was the dialogues! From Alia Bhatt’s character continuously calling out ‘Shiva’, the name of Ranbir Kapoor’s character, to the ones like ‘DJ se Dragon’, audience felt that the dialogues marred the experience of the film. Now, director Ayan Mukerji has said that he has heard all the criticism, and promises to have better dialogues in the remaining two parts of the trilogy.

As quoted by HT, Ayan Mukerji told Sony Music India, “Look at Baahubali, 2 years pass just like that. We have a very big country; I think it will take six months just for everybody to see Brahmastra. It would have been amazing if we could have given you Brahmastra 2 next year. I would have loved it; it would have been great for me."

Ayan added, “But making Brahmastra 1 in India; it is a fully ‘Made In India’ product, it was very challenging. So now to make Part 2 even happen in 2-3 years is also a very very big challenge. Making it at the same quality with better dialogues (laughs) and more juicy storytelling, it is a very very big challenge."

Ayan had earlier justified that he and Hussain Dalal, who co-wrote the dialogues with him, had added such dialogues to give a ‘modern contemporary’ feel to his characters. He had told Indian Express, “I thought this would give the film a soul. That the greatest energy comes from within you and the greatest form of energy is when you are in a state of love. It may have sounded better on paper than it came across to certain people."

Brahmastra: Part 1- Shiva released in theatres on the 9th of September. Besides Alia and Ranbir, the film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, and Mouni Roy along with Shah Rukh Khan and Nagarjuna in cameo.

