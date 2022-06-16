Ayan Mukerji Reveals He Got 'Angry' When Ranbir Kapoor Chose Sanju Over Brahmastra: 'What About My Project?'

After a long wait, Ayan Mukerji finally released the trailer of Brahmastra. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the lead, with Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy playing pivotal roles. Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva is the first of Ayan’s planned trilogy. While the magnum opus was conceptualized in 2014, it wasn’t until earlier this year that the film shot its last scene. In between the announcement and release, Ranbir had worked on Rajkumar Hirani’s Sanju.

Ayan confessed he was ‘angry’ after Ranbir chose to film Sanju between the prep of Brahmastra. The director was in the midst of pre-production when the Sanjay Dutt biopic landed in Ranbir’s lap and he gave Rajkumar Hirani his nod. The filmmaker, in a recent interaction, revealed that while he was happy for Ranbir, he wondered what will happen to his film. However, the pre-production of Brahmastra took time which gave Ranbir enough time to shoot for the 2018 film.

Speaking with ETimes, Ayan said, “When I started the prep for Brahmastra, Ranbir was offered Sanju. He was supposed to start prep with me, but he chose to start Sanju first. I was so angry. I was happy that he was working with Raju Hirani but what about my project? But in hindsight, I’m glad Ranbir chose to work on Sanju because, a few years later, Sanju was shot, edited and ready for release and my pre-production hadn’t even completed. Had Ranbir waited for me, it would’ve been too long a wait."

Brahmastra began filming in 2017. The film was scheduled to release in 2020 but the pandemic forced a delay in release. The film was also reshoot, with Ranbir recently revealing that the reshoots included inputs from SS Rajamouli’s father V. Vijayendra Prasad.

Meanwhile, Brahmastra made headlines following the trailer release. The internet is filled with interesting theories about the film.

