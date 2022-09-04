Ayan Mukerji Says It Was Emotional to See Finished Version of Brahmastra; Rajeev Sen Drops Family Pics After Calling Off Divorce

Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva is all set to hit theatres in less than a week. The film, that has been on the pipeline for close to 8 years, had been delayed several times before the shoot could be wrapped. Such was the delay that the lead couple- Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt- who are coming together for the first time for the film, met on the sets, fell in love got married and are now expecting their first child together. Now, in a social media post, the film’s director, Ayan Mukerji, revealed that he saw the final product for the first time just yesterday.

Days after reuniting with his estranged wife Charu Asopa, Rajeev Sen took to her official Instagram account and dropped a series of adorable pictures featuring their daughter Ziana too. In some pictures, Rajeev, Charu and Ziana can be seen posing in front of the Ganpati idol at their residence. While Rajeev can be seen dressed in his casual attire, Charu looks prettiest in a pink saree. In one of the clicks, the three can be taking a selfie inside a car as Rajeev’s mother joins them too. In the caption, Rajeev dropped a red heart and a folded hands emoji.

In one of the episodes of The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives that also featured Karan Johar, Gauri Khan and Shweta Bachchan Nanda, the filmmaker told that he wants to be on Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor and Navya Nanda’s WhatsApp chat. Karan said, “Gauri you and I are aware of this you know, that Ananya, Suhana, Navya, and Shanaya are all on a group chat. And I have FOMO (fear of missing out) that I am not on this group."

Ranveer Singh is the real powerhouse of energy and enthusiasm. The Dil Dhadkane Do actor who doesn’t hesitate to flaunt his dancing skills was spotted grooving for Ganpati Visarjan, the video clip of which has now gone viral and is doing the rounds on social media.

In a shocking turn of events, former Chairman of Tata Group Cyrus Mistry passed away in a road accident in Palghar, Maharashtra. Several celebrities and politicians have taken to social media to pay tribute to Mistry and offer their condolences. The Kashmir Files actor Anupam Kher shared a photo of Mistry and expressed his grief.

