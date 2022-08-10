Ayaz Khan’s Drastic Transformation For His New Film Leaves Fans Stunned

You must have seen the charismatic villainous avatar of Bhojpuri actor Ayaz Khan on-screen, but his recent transformation will leave you completely stunned. Ayaz Khan has consistently appeared in antagonistic roles in Bhojpuri films, mostly playing the ruthless villain. Needless to say, he has impressed the audience with his performances. The actor, who has carved a space in the film industry, recently left his fans amazed by a completely new look that he decided to flaunt on social media.

Sharing a wish for director Anand on his birthday, Ayaz Khan shared a picture with him. In these photos that have surfaced on social media, one can see that actor Ayaz Khan is standing beside the director dressed in a saree. Ayaz can be seen donning gold jewellery along with heavy makeup, thereby nailing his upcoming character’s look. The getup left him almost unrecognizable and fans were completely surprised.

Talking to News18, Ayaz Khan revealed that the getup that was being talked about is for an upcoming movie called Premrang where he will be playing the role of a transgender. He will also be the lead protagonist in the movie.

Talking about taking up this challenge, he said that he enjoyed it as he got to play such a character for the first time, however, the transformation and preparations to get into the skin of the character demanded hours at a stretch.

He said, “I observed transgenders for about 3 months to get into my character in the film, and tried to implement their characteristics and their movements into the film. I talked to them for three months and learnt from them. I even learnt how to talk like they do. Even our own team members on the set could not recognize me at times. I am eagerly waiting for the film to release."

