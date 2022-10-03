Ayesha Jhulka Recalls One Noble Deed Salman Khan Did When They Shot Together For 'Kurbaan'; Read On

Salman Khan aka Bhaijaan of Bollywood is known for his helping nature. The actor even has an NGO called Being Human Foundation which he found in the year 2007, which aims at providing education and healthcare services for the underprivileged in India. Well, his kind nature is known to all, even to his co-stars. Recently Salman Khan’s co-star in the 1991 film Kurbaan recalled a noble deed by the Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor. Ayesha was all praise for Salman and she even called him a wonderful human being.

In an interview with Mid-Day, Ayesha recalled that Salman Khan, who now runs Being Human Foundation used to be invested in philanthropy even back then (during the shoot of their film Kurbaan in 1991). She said that the actor would pack up whatever food was left on the sets and try to find someone to donate it to.

Advertisement

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

="560" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/LPEotSkFPiw" title="YouTube video player" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen>>

She told the news outlet “It was just wonderful. I’m very fond of Salman, because he is a great human being. I remember back then whenever we used to finish the shoot and we were going back home, I would see him packing the food that was balanced."

Ayesha added, “He would make an effort to find a beggar, even if it was late at night, (and they were) sleeping on the road, then waking the beggar up. Or somebody was really needy of food, and actually making an effort, stepping out of his car and giving that food. I think he is a lovely human being. No doubt a brilliant actor."

After Kurbaan, Ayesha appeared in popular films like Khiladi and Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar among others. She recently made her comeback to acting with the Prime Video series Hush Hush, in which she starred alongside Soha Ali Khan, Juhi Chawla, Kritika Kamra, Shahana Goswami, and Karishma Tanna among others.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Salman Khan will be seen in an extended cameo in Chiranjeevi’s film GodFather. The film will hit theaters on October 5. Salman Khan will also be seen in the highly anticipated movie Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, which also features Venkatesh Daggubati, Pooja Hegde, Jagapathi Babu, Shehnaaz Gill, and Raghav Juyal, among others.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here