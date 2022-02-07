Ayesha Jhulka Reveals Salman Khan Was Conscious About Dancing, Asked Choreographers Not to Give Him Steps

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan might be enthralling the audiences with his dance in his films now, but there was a time when the actor was conscious about shaking a leg in front of the camera. Yesteryear Bollywood actress Ayesha Julka, who will be appearing in the reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa said shared an anecdote on Khan and revealed that he asked choreographers not to give him any steps in the 90s.

Host Aditya Narayan quizzed them and Ayesha then revealed that in her debut movie Kurbaan, where Salman was her co-star, he asked the choreographer not to give him any steps. She added that seeing him dance so well not is a pleasant surprise for her.

“I still remember, when I was shooting for my first movie with Salman Khan, he was very conscious about dancing. He told the choreographer of our film to let him make an entry by walking in casually while I would be doing all the dance steps. Since then, I have done a lot of live shows with him throughout my career as well. However, I am surprised to see that he dances now. He dances so well and even keeps all his steps in mind. Having seen this side of him now, I feel that he used to do drama earlier and he can genuinely dance well," the veteran actress said.

Meanwhile, Ayesha Jhulka is known for her performance in many romantic and coming-of-age movies in the 90s era. She has collaborated with actors like Salman, Akshay Kumar, and Aamir Khan. Some of her notable films include Khiladi, for which she was nominated for Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut, Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar, Sangraam and Masoom. She has also acted in Bengali and Odia films.

