Ayesha Kapur, Who Played Young Rani Mukerji in Black, is Making Her Leading Role Debut with Hari-Om

Ayesha Kapur made her stunning entry into films as a child actor in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Black. She is now all set to make her debut as a leading actress opposite Anshuman Jha in ‘Hari-Om’. The 28-year-old actress, who went to study at Columbia in New York, has been working on her Hindi diction for nearly 6 months with Kulvinder Bakshish, the language coach who also trained Aamir Khan in Punjabi for Laal Singh Chaddha, and workshopping with Anshuman Jha for Hari-Om.

Says Ayesha on Hari-Om as her leading lady debut vehicle, “I am excited about getting back into acting and shooting for Hari Om. It’s a sweet, family film which will touch a chord with everyone in some way. I like the simplicity with which Harish Sir writes his stories and fleshes out his characters. They are very real and relatable."

Advertisement

“Also this film has me working alongside celebrated actors like Raghuvir Yadav Sir & Soni Razdan ma’am. To be working with them and to be on the same frame as them will be an exciting learning experience for me. And it’s great to work with Anshuman because I really admire his acting and the script choices he makes. Looking forward to shooting in Madhya Pradesh," she adds.

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

Hari-Om, starring Anshuman Jha, Raghuvir Yadav, Soni Razdan, Ayesha Kapur & Manu Rishi Chaddha, goes on floors in September with its first schedule in Bhopal and will wrap in December with the final schedule which has to be shot in the winters.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here