Ayesha Takia's Husband Alleges CISF Officer 'Tried to Touch' Her at Airport: 'It Didn't Stop Here'

Actor Ayesha Takia’s husband Farhan Azmi has claimed that he faced racism at Goa airport. In a series of tweets, Farhan also alleged that a ‘dirty sexual comment’ was made at him and his family by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) at the airport.

Taking to Twitter, he alleged that an armed male officer at the security desk tried to ‘physically touch’ and tell his wife to stand in a different queue. In a series of tweets, Farhan said that he will file an official complaint and will take the matter to court if necessary.

On April 4, Farhan tweeted, “Dear @CISFHQrs, I was boarding for Mumbai on @IndiGo6E 6386, 18:40 hrs flight and these racist officers R P Singh, A K Yadav, commander Rout and senior officer (SP category) Bahadur purposely singled me and my family (wife and son) immediately after they read out my name out loud to team."

He continued, “Altercation started when an armed male officer at the security desk tried to physically touch and tell my wife, son to stand in another line while all other families were standing together for security. All I said to him is to dare touch any female here and maintain distance @CISFHQrs."

“It didn’t stop here! Senior officer Bahadur then signalled the @CISFHQrs guard with his hand who was ready to frisk me. This racist **##** made a dirty sexual comment while he was checking my pockets which had only a ₹500 note (video on record ). @CPMumbaiPolice @aaigoaairport," he added.

Earlier, actress Ayesha Takia had revealed being a victim of trolling and workplace bullying during her stint in Bollywood. Posting her experience on Instagram, she also offered advice to those who currently experience a similar plight.

“Having personally been through many incidents of trolling and workplace bullying…I wish to spread the word about this and I want you to speak up please if someone is making you feel less, small or worthless. Please know that you are incredible and unique. You are meant to be here and fight for what you deserve. You are bright and different, you must not let them win," wrote Ayesha on Instagram.

