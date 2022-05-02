Ayngaran to Yaanai, 5 Tamil Films to Hit the Theatres Soon

This year, Tamil cinema is going to witness the release of big films. Touching upon the social subjects, love stories and other interesting storylines, the upcoming Tamil films have a unique set-up. Let’s take a look at the five films all set to hit the theatres and blow the audience away.

Ayngaran

Ravi Arasu’s investigative thriller finally reaching the screens on May 05, after many delays in the release. The film starring G V Prakash and Mahima Nambiar in lead roles went on floors in 2017. Interestingly, the film is Ravi Arasu second directorial after Eetti. G V Prakash, who’ll be seen in a serious role in the film, announced the release date last week in a Twitter post.

Koogle Kuttappa

The remake of the 2019 Malayalam film Android Kunjappan, Koogle Kuttapa is produced by KS Ravikumar and directed by the Sabari-Krish duo. KS Ravikumar will also be seen playing the lead in the film. Koogle Kuttapa is all set to release on May 06 this year.

Yaanai

The makers of Yaania have announced that Hari’s directorial will be released on June 17. The film stars Arun Vijay in the lead role along with Priya Bhavani, Shankar Yogi Babu and many others.

Witness

Starring Shraddha Srinath and Rohini, Witness is directed and edited by Deepak. The first look of the film was released yesterday by the crew. The film revolves around a mother who works as a sweeper and travels 30 km daily for work. The story of the film will highlight the issue of manual scavenging and the politics that goes behind it. The makers have not yet revealed the release date of the film but it is expected to hit the theatres this year.

Iravin Nizhal

Parthiban’s upcoming Tamil film ‘Iravin Nizhal’ or Shadow of the Night is the world’s first non-linear single-shot film which has given new horizons to the Indian Cinema. The film, which is directed by Radhakrishnan Parthiban is the first Asian Tamil film without an editor. The film’s teaser was released by the makers of the film yesterday. Even before its release, the film has found a place in the Asia and India book of records.

