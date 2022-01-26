Ayodhya Saints Perform 'Mahamrityunjay Jaap' for Lata Mangeshkar as Singer Continues to Remain in the ICU

As legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar continues to stay at the Intensive Care Unit, fans and well-wishers all over are praying for her quick recovery. Recently, saints in Ayodhya performed the ‘Mahamrityunjay jaap’ and a ‘hawan’ for the veteran singer who has been hospitalised after testing Covid-19 positive. Jagadguru Paramhans Acharya Maharaj, who participated in the holy ritual conducted for Mangeshkar said that he also wishes that Prime Minister Narendra Modi visit the 92-year-old singer, who is currently in ICU.

“We have performed a ‘Mahamrityunjay jaap’ for the better health of singer Lata Mangeshkar. I would request Prime Minister Narendra Modi to meet her," IANS quoted Jagadguru Paramhans Acharya Maharaj as saying.

The singer tested positive for coronavirus with mild symptoms and was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Breach Candy Hospital in south Mumbai on January 8. The Mangeshkar family, through the official account of the singer, once again asked people to not indulge in spreading ‘disturbing rumours’ about her health condition.

On Tuesday, they issued a statement on Twitter that read, “There is a marginal improvement in Lata Didi’s health and she continues to be in the ICU. Kindly refrain from spreading disturbing rumours or falling prey to random messages regarding Didi’s health. Thank you."

She is being treated by a team of doctors in Breach Candu Hospital spearheaded by Dr Pratit Samdan.

One of Indian cinema’s greatest and most respected singers, Mangeshkar received the Bharat Ratna, India’s highest civilian honour, in 2001.

She is also the recipient of several other awards, including the Padma Bhushan, the Padma Vibhushan and the Dada Saheb Phalke Award, and multiple National Film Awards. Also known as the Queen of Melody and the Nightingale of Bollywood, she has a career spanning over seven decades.

