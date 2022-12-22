Ayushmann Khurana Poses With ‘Kashmir Ki Kali’ Sharmila Tagore

Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana has carved a distinct niche for himself in the Hindi film industry, starring in unconventional films that are different from regular masala films. His choice of movies has greatly endeared him to his fans. And his most recent movie, An Action Hero, also derails from the formulaic concept and is a homage to the 80s larger-than-life movies. Ayushmann may have encountered many fans on numerous occasions, but he recently had his fanboy moment after bumping into veteran actress Sharmila Tagore.

Ayushmann shared a picture of their chance encounter on his Instagram stories, with the caption, “Met the legendary Sharmila Tagore Maam". He also added the evergreen song Isharon Isharon Mein from Sharmila’s iconic film Kashmir Ki Kali to the post. While Ayushman did not state where he crossed paths with the legendary actress, the picture’s background suggests that it might be an airport.

Sharmila Tagore had been one of the most sought-after actresses in the 60s and 70s. She was the first actress to start the trend of a romantic nexus between actresses and cricketers, getting married to the late Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi. She was also the first Indian woman to wear a bikini publicly, having shot for a Filmfare photoshoot, wearing one, in 1966. Sharmila belongs to a family of film stars, with son Saif Ali Khan, daughter-in-law Kareena Kapoor Khan, daughter Soha Ali Khan, son-in-law Kunal Kemmu, and granddaughter Sara Ali Khan all being popular actors.

Meanwhile, Ayushmann’s An Action Hero, which was released on December 2, underperformed at the box office. Before An Action Hero, he starred in Doctor G, which also didn’t manage to impress the audience. He is presently shooting for Dream Girl 2. Besides him, the film also stars Ananya Panday, Paresh Rawal, Vijay Raaz, Asrani and Annu Kapoor.

