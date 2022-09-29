Ayushmann Khuranna Reduces His Salary From Rs 25 Crore to Rs 15 Crore For This Reason

Bollywood industry, just like most industries in just about every field, has been hard hit by the coronavirus pandemic. And, Ayushmann Khurrana has taken the lead to help the industry overcome this period of hardship, and is willing to lower his fee.

The Bollywood star, who will next be seen in Dream Girl 2, has made a massive producer friendly move during the pandemic. The actor, who usually charges Rs 25 crore as up front fee for a film, has structured his cost to the project to benefit producers and not load the film at the start.

“Ayushmann is maintaining his price point of 25 crore as signing fee but he has structured it differently during the pandemic to benefit producers. For films that he has signed during or right after the pandemic, Ayushmann has charged about 15 crore as signing fee and the remaining 10 crore plus profit share is staggered basis the outcome of the film. This way, he ends up making more if the film is a blockbuster and his producers are also benefited as the entire cost of Ayushmann doesn’t come to them while mounting a project," a trade source informs.

“This is the smartest thing that Ayushmann could have done because post pandemic, the landscape of cinema has become completely differently. Actors and producers have to work hand in hand for the industry to recover. Such moves help the bigger picture as films need to be made in a cost effective way across the board and when the film is a hit, the star can end up making more. It is a win-win for everyone," the source added.

Ayushmann Khurrana also has Doctor G in his kitty. The film also features Rakul Preet Singh and Shefali Shah and is about a male doctor trying to come to terms to his role as a gynaecologist.

