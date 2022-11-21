Ayushmann Khurrana Calls An Action Hero Most Mainstream Film of His Career, Here's Why

Ayushmann Khurrana is by far one of the biggest names in the Bollywood Industry today. Making his debut in 2012 with Shoojit Sircar’s directorial romantic comedy Vicky Donor, the actor has managed to enjoy ten long years of unparalleled stardom and success. With critical and commercially successful films like Dum Laga Ke Haisha, Bareilly Ki Barfi, Shubh Mangal Savdhan, Andhadhun, and Article 15 under his kitty, the actor is ruling the roost in the entertainment industry by playing diverse characters. Now Ayushmann is gearing up to play a unique role in his next titled ‘An Action Hero’. According to Ayushmann, this is his first-ever film devoid of taboo subjects or social issues.

In an interview with Mid-Day, the Andhaadun actor shared that his upcoming film is the quintessential film of his career, “It suits the [audience’s] palette in the post-pandemic era. It’s also my first post-pandemic choice. This movie reinvents me as an actor because I have never done hardcore action before. Of everything that you have seen [from me] in the last few years, this is the most [mainstream] film. It feels like a relaunch."

Explaining his stance for agreeing to do a film like that, Ayushmann expressed that he had to switch gears to attract the audience back to the movie theatres. He further emphasised that progressing people are already consuming content on OTT and hence a movie like that on big screens won’t see the desired footfalls. Ayushmann stated, “I am probably the only one in the industry who has to shift gears to [draw audience] to theatres now. It’s tough to make overtly progressive films for theatres today because people, who are progressive, consume entertainment on OTT. It’s difficult to get the same kind of footfall today for Article 15 that it got back in the day. What is the use of an Article 15 if it wasn’t successful on the big screen? OTT consumers already know about these [social issues]."

However, the Doctor G star doesn’t wish to restablish himself or stray away from making films on socially relevant issues. He revealed, “How will you reach out to people who are casteist? How is it ‘cinema for change’ when you make progressive content for already progressive people? If [we] make an Article 15 today, it will have more commercial elements. My endeavour will always be to have an Article 15 on the big screen because that’s my stubbornness."

The film is helmed by Anirudh Iyer, who previously served as an assistant director on Aanand L Rai’s ‘Tanu Weds Manu Returns’ and ‘Zero’. Neeraj Yadav has penned the screenplay. Apart from Ayushmann Khurrana, the movie will also feature Jaideep Ahlawat. An Action Hero is based on an actor’s journey in front and behind the lens who promises action and an offbeat sense of humor.

