Ayushmann Khurrana Hasn't Read His Wife Tahira's Book: 'It Could Be Entertaining But...'

In a recent interview, Ayushmann Khurrana opened up about his wife Tahira Kashyap’s book and revealed that he hasn’t read it yet. In the book titled The 7 Sins of Being a Mother, Tahira revealed her actor-husband drinking the breastmilk that she had pumped for their baby and talked about their sex life as well.

Reacting to the same, Ayushmann mentioned that he has not read the book because he is a very private person and that he does not like sharing details about his private life with all. “As a reader, it may be entertaining, but personally, I am a very private person. She is very different from me. I don’t like talking about my private life, but that’s how we are different from each other. It could be entertaining for some people, but I don’t read it," the actor told Filmfare.

On being asked if he cringed at the revelations made by Tahira in her book, Ayushmann added, “I don’t know! She’ll do whatever she wants, but I am not that person."

For the unversed, Ayushmann and Tahira’s love story is no less than a Bollywood romantic movie. The two started to date each other while they were in class 12. The lovebirds tied the knot in 2008. The two also have two kids together, 10-year-old son Virajveer and 8-year-old daughter Varushka.

On the work front, Ayushmann Khurrana was recently seen in Anek. Helmed by Anubhav Sinha, the film aimed to tell the audience about the conflicts in the northeast. The film gained mixed reviews from both, the audience and the critics. News18’s review of Anek read, “There is too much to do in order the form a base and too little time. What holds the film back is its screenplay which fails to generate interest one hour into the film. For a film set in the hotbed of insurgency, it was important to keep the audience engaged throughout. If it wasn’t for its cast, Anek would’ve been a test of your patience. Thankfully, it isn’t."

