Ayushmann Khurrana Meets Delhi Street Singer, Jams on Paani Da Rang; Watch

Ayushmann Khurrana fulfilled the dream of a Delhi street singer and jammed with him on one of his songs, Paani Da Rang.

Last Updated: December 01, 2022, 17:36 IST

Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana has fulfilled a brilliant street singer from Delhi, Shivam’s dream! Shivam, who entertains people of the national capital with his melodious voice and brilliant guitar skills, always wanted to meet Ayushmann and sing with him. His favourite song is Ayushmann’s Paani Da Rang from Vicky Donor. Shivam uploaded his rendition of the blockbuster song and tagged Ayushmann. Seeing Shivam’s post, the actor, who was in Delhi for the promotions of his upcoming release, An Action Hero, had promised him that he will meet him. Ayushmann surprised Shivam to his amazement.

Not only did he meet and chat with Shivam, but Ayushmann also jammed with him impromptu on Paani Da Rang and Jehda Nasha from his upcoming film An Action Hero and enthralled the crowd that built steadily as they were surprised to see Ayushmann on the streets of the national capital singing live!

Watch the video uploaded by Shivam here:

Ayushmann responded to Shivam’s post saying, “Shivam mera gaana gaane ke liye shukriya! Lots of love."

An Action Hero is scheduled to be released on December 2. The film is directed by Anirudh Iyer and produced by Colour Yellow Production and Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar’s T-Series. Apart from Ayushmann Khurrana, it stars Jaideep Ahlawat, Mirabel Stuart and Alexander Garcia.

In the movie, Ayushmann plays Manav, an action hero on the run from Bhura Solanki, who wants to avenge the mysterious death of his brother.

Besides An Action Hero, Ayushmann Khurrana will also be seen in the sequel of his film Dream Girl. He will be paired opposite Ananya Panday for the first time in this film.

