Ayushmann Khurrana on News18 Showreel: The Kind of Superstardom Aamir, SRK Have Can't Be Seen Now

Ayushmann Khurrana opened up about Shah Rukh Khan’s influence on his life. The actor has time and again spoken about the impact of the superstar and his journey on his life. Sharing more details of SRK’s impact on his life during the News18 Showreel, Ayushmann Khurrana said that he might not want to reach that superstardom. “I took my studies seriously because of him, I took mass communication because of him," he said, referring to Shah Rukh Khan. When asked if he came to Mumbai to become Shah Rukh Khan, Ayushmann said, “No one can be like Shah Rukh Khan."

He added that there are no more superstars like Aamir Khan and Shah Rukh Khan. When pointed out that he’s also a superstar, Ayushmann said, “The kind of superstardom that Aamir and Shah Rukh have cannot be seen now. You won’t find a crowd like that outside my house," said Ayushmann referring to the crowd outside SRK’s house Mumbai. While he admires SRK, he doesn’t know if wants to reach that position because of the pressure that would follow.

Ayushmann also looked back at his journey. Speaking about his days when he was considering a shift from being an RJ/VJ, the actor said that he saw several actors’ journeys closely and learnt so many things from their highs and lows. “I rejected five movies before I did Vicky Donor," he said, suggesting that he was looking for an interesting debut opportunity.

When Vicky Donor knocked on his door, he recalled Shoojit Sarcar didn’t even audition him. “I don’t know what he saw in me," he confessed. Vicky Donor gave Ayushmann a massive debut, resulting in the actor winning the Filmfare Award for Best Debut and the film went on to win two National Awards.

On the work front, Ayushmann will soon be seen in An Action Hero. The film features Ayushmann in a never-before-seen avatar.

