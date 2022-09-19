Ayushmann Khurrana Plays Only Male Student in Gynaecology Dept in Social Comedy Doctor G

Anubhuti Kashyap, sister of Anurag Kashyap is all set to make her directorial debut with a medical drama Doctor G. The film stars Ayushmann Khurrana, Rakul Preet Singh, Shefali Shah and Sheeba Chaddha. The story of the film is touted to be set in a medical college campus in Bhopal and aspires to be one of a kind social-comedy. Ayushmann will be essaying the role of a doctor in the stree-rog vibhaag (gynaecology department).

The Junglee Pictures production will tell the story of the titular character, Uday Gupta, who is the only male student in the Department of Gynaecology. His character, who is hesitant in pursuing a specialization like that would find himself embroiled in confusion, chaos and quirky comic situations. The makers will be releasing the original posters today followed by the trailer that is scheduled to drop tomorrow.

Advertisement

Tackling a unique subject like this, Anubhuti Kashyap, co-writer and director, explains, “I was in talks with Junglee Pictures for a different set of projects when they offered Doctor G to me. I read the story and the screenplay that they had at that time. I strongly felt that the world the writers had created had something unique and powerful to offer to the audience, something that they hadn’t seen in cinema before. It had a compelling story and it took me into a zone that I had never been in before. It was reason enough to jump right in. And it didn’t stop at me."

She also shared that Ayushmann Khurrana was engrossed and intrigued throughout the narration and the same was the case with other stellar actors like Shefali Shah and Sheeba Chaddha.

Anubhuti revealed, “When we met Ayushmann for the first time, he not only stretched the narration from an hour to a few hours, but was also instantly attracted to the story. He was intrigued, curious and extremely interested in bringing this story to life. I saw similar interest in Shefali, Rakul and Sheeba. They were equally forthcoming and invested in the parts they were cast for. Each one of their willingness to go the whole hog and give their best has brought us this far."

Doctor G is looking for a worldwide theatrical release on October 14.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here