Ayushmann Khurrana Puts Fans on a Rescue Mission to Give Them Exclusive Preview of Anek Teaser

Ayushmann Khurrana plays an undercover cop on a mission in his upcoming film, Anek. As part of a unique and interactive promotional campaign, the actor has put fans on a rescue mission, which gives them a chance to preview the motion teaser of the film much before its official launch.

A day before the release of the motion teaser, Ayushmann released a video saying that an important asset has landed in the hands of some militant groups and encourages people to help him in his rescue mission by participating in the operation. Those who succeed in decoding all clues will have exclusive access to the motion teaser a day before it releases for the world to see it.

Ahead of the trailer release, makers of the film have put fans on an engaging and exciting mission. Everyone is now excited to see Ayushmann in an all new avatar as an undercover cop for the first time.

Anek is a politicial action thriller about an Indian who will rise and make India win. The film is shot in extraordinary locations in the Northeast. Anek, jointly produced by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series and Anubhav Sinha’s Benaras Mediaworks, will release on 27th May 2022. The film reunites Ayushmann with his Article 15 director, Anubhav Sinha.

Talking about his character, Ayushmann has earlier said, “This is the first time the audience will see me in this avatar. I have played a cop before but this is the first time they will see me going undercover. Joshua in Anek is street smart and intelligent. He knows his way around people and can fight bad guys not only in a physical capacity but also with his great intellect. I was very pumped to try my hands at portraying Joshua as it gave me an opportunity to explore something I hadn’t done before. I owe it to my audience to offer them new experiences with each film."

