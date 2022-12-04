Ayushmann Khurrana Recalls Getting Hit by His Parents, Says ‘North Mai Jisne Maa Baap Se Thappad...’

Ayushmann Khurrana is one the much-loved stars in the industry who has proved his mettle in acting in varied roles. The actor who hails from Chandigarh kicked off his acting journey with Vicky Donor in 2012 and now has earned a big name in the industry. The Badhaai Ho actor in his recent interview recalled his struggling days and childhood days. The Dam Laga Ke Haisha actor also revealed that he got hit by his parents in his childhood days. He shared that his father, astrologer P Khurana, was quite strict when he was younger. Ayushmann also said in a hilarious tone that North Indian parents usually thrash their children as it is very much part of the upbringing.

In a conversation with Siddharth Aalambayan on The Bombay Journey, Ayushmann explained that his father was very strict and he was beaten badly as a child. He said in a sarcastic tone, “North mai jisne maa baap se thappad na khaaya ho, chappal na khaayi ho toh woh upbringing ho hi nahi sakti (In North India, parents usually slap their kids, beat them up by slippers, it is part of our bringing)."

Advertisement

Khurrana rose to fame after winning the second season of Roadies in 2004 and began his career in anchoring. In 2012, he made his Bollywood debut with Vicky Donor.

He also shared a personal story about his father who came to Bombay and told someone that his son would become a big star. While Ayushmann wasn’t aware of the incident, he said he later feared what if he did not end up becoming one.

When asked about what he had in his mind when he came from Chandigarh to Bombay. He talked about his pre-fame journey, particularly his struggling days, he recalled the time when he landed in Bombay for work in a new interview.

Advertisement

Ayushmann said, “Mera bhi Shah Rukh Khan moment hua tha, ki jab mai aaya tha Mumbai naya nayamaine socha tha jab tak mujhe kaam nhi milega, mai samundar ki taraf dekhungi nahi, mai beach mai nahi jaaunga. 3-4 din mai radio ka contract haath mai aagya (I also had a Shah Rukh Khan moment when I came to Bombay, I was firm in mind that I won’t see beaches unless and until I don’t get work. Within 3-4 days, I got a call from a radio station)."

On the professional front, Ayushmann recently saw the release of his latest film, An Action Hero, on December 2. The film got a very dull start in theatres. The film is directed by Anirudh Iyer, who previously worked as an assistant director on Aanand L Rai’s Tanu Weds Manu Returns and Zero. It stars Jaideep Ahlawat alongside Ayushmann.

Read all the Latest Movies News here