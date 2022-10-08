Ayushmann Khurrana Recalls Rejecting Blank Cheque: ‘Don’t Want to Do Anything Regressive’

Ayushmann Khuranna is all set to entertain the audiences once again with his upcoming film, Doctor G. The actor, who has carved a niche for himself with his choice of films and performances, would play a doctor in the gynaecology department. Now, in a latest interview, the actor opened up about rejecting a three-film offer from a producer where he was being offered a blank cheque.

Talking to Bollywood Hungama, Ayushmann revealed that he was being offered a blank cheque for three films by a producer, but he declined the offer. He revealed, “I remember there was one producer who once gave me a blank cheque and said ‘Jitna chahe le lo, teen picture karlo humare saath. Story,script wagera likhte rahenge’ (Take the money you want, do three films with us. We’ll write the scripts later). I said, ‘Mere liye Laxmi se pehle Saraswati aati hai’. (Saraswati is more important than Laxmi). For me, the script is very important."

The Anek actor added, “I don’t want to do anything regressive. I know the popular palette is regressive, but I can’t change my mindset like that. So this is my USP, I do films that are progressive. I believe in cinema for change. I always wanted to do unconventional stories, I am fortunate that I am getting those."

He also spoke about collaborating with debutant directors, and how such collabs have always resulted in hits. He said, “First time directors are more collaborative and are very open in a way. So it’s just easy and fun working with him."

For Doctor G, Ayushmann has collaborated with debutant director Anubhuti Kashyap, who is the sister of acclaimed filmmaker Anurag Kashyap. Doctor G also stars Rakul Preet Singh and Shefali Shah and will release in theatres on 14th October.

