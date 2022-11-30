Ayushmann Khurrana Recreates Ajay Devgn's Iconic Phool Aur Kaante Pose Ahead of An Action Hero

Ayushmann Khurrana is looking forward to the release of his upcoming action film, 'An Action Hero'. It is his first full-fledged action film. He will sport a never-seen-before avatar. And, to promote this film, the actor is leaving no stone unturned. In the past 20 days, Ayushmann has participated in integrations and city tours, paying homage to OG action heroes.

Recently, the actor-singer took to Instagram and shared a post where he is recreating Ajay Devgn's split scene from the film Phool Aur Kaante. It is the opening scene where Devgn is shot while he is balancing between two moving bikes. The actor captioned the picture, “OG Action Hero ko naye Action Hero ka salaam. Kaafi phool aur kaanton se guzarna padta hai doston."

In an interview, the Andhadhun actor said, “I need to break (away) from it. I need to get away from taboo subjects and make a film that is more relatable if I aspire for a theatrical release. That's the evolution or maybe learning I've got from the last two years. This film (An Action Hero) is devoid of any messaging as such. It's just pure thrill, entertainment.”

An Action Hero is scheduled to be released on December 2. The film is directed by Anirudh Iyer and produced by Colour Yellow Production and Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar's T-Series. Apart from Ayushmann Khurrana, it stars Jaideep Ahlawat, Mirabel Stuart and Alexander Garcia.

In the movie, Ayushmann plays Manav, an action hero on the run from Bhura Solanki, who wants to avenge the mysterious death of his brother.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ayushmann was last seen in the medical comedy film Doctor G, which also featured Rakul Preet Singh and Shefali Shah. The film was directed by Anubhuti Kashyap and produced by Junglee Pictures. The film failed to leave a mark at the box office.

