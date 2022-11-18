Ayushmann Khurrana Says Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui Flopped Because 'Our Country Is Homophobic'

Ayushmann Khurrana has been credited as the most bankable actor with some of the path-breaking hits like Vicky Donor, Bareilly Ki Barfi, Badhai Ho, Dream Girl, Article 14 and many more. However, his last three films Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, Anek and Doctor G had failed to gain that traction at the box office. Quoting ‘Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui’ as an example, a film that shed light on the LGBT community, Ayushmann has stated that the country is ‘homophobic’.

In an interaction with OTT Play, Ayushmann reflected upon his past few failures and deemed himself unshakeable. He said, “I started with movies on taboo subjects. I suppose the type of subjects—it has to be a community viewing, and it has to have a wider film—the kids have also been watching. In fact, my last three films, including an LGBTQ film (Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui), really don’t do well commercially because, unfortunately, our country is homophobic. Then there was Anek, a docudrama that was a very niche in terms of the tone of the film. Doctor G was an A-rated film, and given the kind of certification it got, the film did decently well in theatres. For a while, that was my learning for making a film."

The Anek actor further explained that despite the setbacks, he is keen on taking risks for the sake of his image of an unconventional actor. He expressed, “If I stop taking risks, I will be conventional. I have always been unconventional, and I make those choices. I will be taking them in the future as well, regardless of success or failure. I just keep pushing the boundaries, and that’s the beauty of the budgeting of the films, too. My films are mostly low- to mid-budget, so no one loses money, and I can afford to take risks."

On the professional front, Ayushmann Khurrana has a lot of exciting projects ahead of him. The actor would be seen in Anirudh Iyer’s An Action Hero. The film is slated to release on December 2. Post that, he is also set to start working on the sequel of his hit film Dream Girl alongside Ananya Panday.

